Judge Penny Picks Up New Clearances

Family Court With Judge Penny has picked up a handful of new clearances and upgrades.

The syndicated series, which debuted Sept. 8, has picked up independent KSTC Minneapolis, WBFS Miami (MNT), WNAB Salt Lake City (CW), KCWX San Antonio and WBKI Louisville, Ky., both CW.

The rookie first-run strip has also gotten time period upgrades on two stations, according to syndicator Program Partners, and a second run on one other station.

The half-hour show, from 44 Blue Productions, averaged a .6 rating in its most recent outing (the week ended Oct. 5).