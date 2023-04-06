Judge Marilyn Milian to Star in Allen Media Court Show This Fall

Judge Marilyn Milian will star in Allen Media Group's new one-hour daily court strip Justice for the People with Judge Milian. AMG expects to launch the show in national broadcast syndication this fall. Milian formerly starred in Warner Bros.’ long-running People’s Court, which Warner Bros. canceled earlier this year.

Besides starring in her new program, Milian will also offer her legal expertise to local station news departments when relevant.

Milian presided over The People’s Court for 22 seasons, during which time show show was nominated for the Daytime Emmy for outstanding legal/courtroom program 15 times with four wins.

Milian joins Judge Greg Mathis, formerly of Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, who also moved to Allen Media Group to star in a new court show, Mathis Court with Judge Mathis, after Warner Bros. ended his program as well. Mathis also will make himself available to local stations to offer legal commentary as part of a promotional effort for his new program.

Milian and Mathis join a large court line-up that includes one more new show to be launched this fall: Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams. Allen Media Group offers six other court shows, including America’s Court with Judge Kevin Ross, the group’s longest-running court series, which debuted in fall 2010. Other series are Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez, Justice with Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, The Verdict with Judge Hatchett and We the People with Judge Lauren Lake. All of those judges, with the exceptions of Ross and Williams, are veterans of court shows produced by other syndicators.

Milian received her undergraduate degree at the University of Miami and her law degree from Georgetown Law School. Milian spent a year working at Harvard Law School before becoming Florida Assistant State Attorney for Dade County from 1984-1994. In 1994, Milian was appointed to the County Court bench, and assigned to the Domestic Violence, Civil and Criminal Divisions. In 1999, Milian was appointed to the 11th Judicial Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County, where she served in the Criminal Division. Milian replaced Jerry Sheindlin, husband of Judge Judy Sheindlin, as judge of The People’s Court in 2001.