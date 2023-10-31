Judge Judy’s ‘Tribunal Justice’ Gets Season 2 on Freevee

Amazon Freevee has ordered a second season of Tribunal Justice, a court show created by Judge Judy Sheindlin. Season one premiered in June. New episodes continue to be released on weekdays through December 1.

Roland Tieh joins Tribunal Justice as showrunner and executive producer. Sheindlin is an executive producer.

Tribunal Justice is presided over by Judge Patricia DiMango, Judge Tanya Acker and Judge Adam Levy. DiMango is a former New York State Supreme Court justice. Acker is a former judge pro tem in Los Angeles. Levy is a former Putnam County (New York) district attorney. Sheindlin is his mother.

The show’s bailiffs are Cassandra Britt and Petri Hawkins Byrd.

Sheindlin’s show, Judy Justice, streams on Freevee. Sheindlin hosted the syndicated show Judge Judy for 25 seasons, the series ending in 2021.

Scott Koondel executive produces Tribunal Justice with Sheindlin and Tieh.