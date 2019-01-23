'Judge Jerry' Sold in 90% of U.S.

NBCUniversal has sold Judge Jerry, starring Jerry Springer, in 90% of the country ahead of its debut this fall, said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, creative affairs, NBCUniversal Domestic Television at NATPE 2019 in Miami on Wednesday.

The show will air on such stations as WPIX NY, WCIU Chicago, WPHL Philadelphia, WDAF Dallas, WLVI Boston and WATL Atlanta. These stations join previously announced station groups Tribune, Sinclair, Weigel, Hearst, Cox, Sun Beam, Block, Raycom, Tegna, Scripps, Meredith and Capital.

Kerry Shannon, who previously served as executive producer of The Jerry Springer Show, will executive produce. Leah Ponce and Joe Scott will also join the production team as the show’s co-executive producers. Both Ponce and Scott come to JudgeJerry with an extensive background in daytime court TV having worked on Judge Judy, Hot Bench and Divorce Court.

“The combination of Jerry’s proven experience in broadcast television and his legal mind will make Judge Jerry like no other courtroom show on TV,” Shannon said in a statement. “I’m excited that Jerry’s fans will get to see him in a new role, presiding from the judge’s bench, as he rules each case with a fair but firm disposition that is uniquely Jerry.”



Judge Jerry will be taped in front of a live studio audience at the Stamford (Conn.) Media Center, which is also home to NBCU-produced talk shows The Steve Wilkos Show and Maury. The show is produced and distributed in the U.S. by NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

The Jerry Springer Show, which aired in first-run syndication for 27 years, went out of production last spring but continues to air in repeats on both The CW and on some TV stations.

