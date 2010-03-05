Judge Denies Nielsen's Motion to Dismiss Sunbeam Suit

Sunbeam Television's lawsuit

against Nielsen Media Research, filed in April 2009 and alleging that Nielsen

had a monopoly and grossly undercounted viewership, has survived an effort by

Nielsen to have the suit dismissed. Judge Paul C. Huck of the United

States District Court for the Southern District of Florida has ordered Nielsen

to file "an answer to the second amended complaint" by March 25.





Sunbeam is suing Nielsen for violation of the federal and

state antitrust laws, violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade

Practices Act and breach of contract. The court had rejected another Nielsen

motion to dismiss earlier this year.





Sunbeam owns WSVN Miami and

WHDH-WLVI Boston. Miami

officially switched on the Local People Meters (LPMs) in October 2008. Station

executives frequently bemoan the arrival of LPMs, but rarely sue Nielsen; Ansin

told B&C that the new ratings

measurement decimated WSVN's viewership-and revenue.





"We lost half our young audience

when Nielsen introduced Local People Meters," he said last year. "We

haven't been able to get them back since."





When it leveled the suit last

spring, Sunbeam said "television stations such as WSVN are left with no choice

but to purchase Nielsen's ratings in order to market air time to advertisers.

Sunbeam alleges that Nielsen has abused its monopoly position by charging

artificially high prices, offering inferior and flawed ratings services in a

take-it-or-leave-it basis, and engaging in exclusionary tactics to prevent

competitors from gaining a foothold in the industry."





"The

judge in this case has repeatedly expressed his concern as to the merits of

Sunbeam's claims," said a Nielsen statement. "We look forward to proving that Sunbeam's claims, are,

in fact, completely without merit."





Sunbeam is owned by EdAnsin.