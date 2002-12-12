Judge denies media access to sniper trial

A coalition of local and national media outlets lost their battle to televise

the Prince William County, Va., murder trial of accused Washington, D.C., sniper

John Allen Muhammad.

Judge LeRoy Millette ruled from the bench after a hearing Thursday morning

that while he would allow still cameras in his courtroom, he would not allow

video because of its affect on witnesses and distraction to jurors.

Kathleen Kirby, counsel to the Radio-Television News Directors Association,

said the media was disappointed and it will weigh its options. But given the

discretion a trial judge has to control a courtroom, a successful appeal seems

unlikely.

In addition to the RTNDA, the media coalition included networks CBS, ABC, NBC,

Cable News Network, Courtroom Television Network and Fox News Channel, as well as local radio stations WTOP-AM and WMAL-AM; local TV

stations WRC-TV, WUSA(TV), WJLA-TV and WTTG(TV); cable's Newschannel 8; and advocacy

organizations the Virginia Association of Broadcasters, the Reporters Committee for

Freedom of the Press and the Society of Professional Journalists.