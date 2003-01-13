Judge: Celebrity show can go on

ABC can go ahead with reality program I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of

Here, a U.S. District Judge in New York said Monday.

CBS had sued ABC over the show, in which celebrities try to survive in the

wild, claiming that the format rips off CBS' successful reality franchise,

Survivor.

But Judge Loretta A. Preska disagreed, saying that there were "substantial"

differences between the two, according to the Associated Press.

"We're delighted with the court's decision, which we believe is entirely

correct, and we look forward to giving the American public a chance to see this

fresh, new reality show that has played to enormous audiences in the United

Kingdom," The Walt Disney Co. vice president John Spelich said.

I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here -- a format brought to

the United States and ABC by Granada Television -- will air on ABC during February sweeps.