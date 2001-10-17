Judge to block DSL ads

Charter Communications Inc. has won a preliminary injunction to block SBC Communications Inc. advertisements that contend that high-speed cable Internet connections bog down at peak usage times.

The "Cable Modem Slowdown" campaign began airing in July, contending that cable modems choke in the evenings when all customers are home at the same time.

Federal Judge Catherine Perry ruled that although Charter customers suffered slowdowns because of "bad network management," cable modem systems are no more inherently prone to problems than telcos' DSL systems.