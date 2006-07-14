Judge Asks for FCC Merger Orders

The Judge reviewing the Justice Department's antitrust conditions placed on the SBC/AT&T and Verizon/MCI mergers has aksed the FCC for an unexpergated copy of its order approving the two deals.

D.C. U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan heard a challenge of those conditions in his court this week, and scheduled a July 25 status conference.

In the meantime, he has asked the FCC to supply him with an unredacted copy of the order. FCC General Counsel Michele Ellison told the court that she will supply it once she has contacted all the parties whose confidential information was redacted in the public order to get their permission.

The FCC conditions on the merger, including a 30-month net neutrality provision, are not at issue in the court review.

