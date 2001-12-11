Judge approves @Home's cable deals
A bankruptcy Court judge approved Excite@Home's deal with operators to keep its high-speed Internet service alive for three months for $355 million.
The contracts with Cox, Comcast, Charter, Insight and Mediacom give @Home enough money to keep its network on until February, when the company plans to shut down
and liquidate.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.