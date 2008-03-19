Judge Alex Enters American Forces Network Courtroom

Twentieth Television’s Judge Alex is getting a run on the American Forces Network.

Starting the week of March 24, the syndicated court show will air Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon.

“It is an honor for us to support the American Forces Network. We are thrilled to entertain our troops by bringing them one of our most engaging legal forces who continues to preside over television’s most fascinating cases,” said Bob Cook, Twentieth’s president and chief operating officer, in a statement.

AFN is operated by the Department of Defense and serves more than 850,000 American servicemen and women, as well as DoD civilians and their families stationed overseas in 177 countries, as well as on Navy ships at sea.

The network is available via local cable television, outdoor antenna in select areas or via satellite. More information is available online.