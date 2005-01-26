The Judge (Alex) Is In

Twentieth Television has declared syndicated strip Judge Alex a firm go, with 65% of the country cleared for a fall launch.

The weekday show, which will be hosted by Florida Circuit Court Judge Alex Ferrer, closed several deals at the NATPE convention in Las Vegas this week, according to Twentieth TV President Bob Cook. It will be the first new court show in four years.

Twentieth also distributes the six-year-old Divorce Court.

