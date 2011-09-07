Juarez Named WMAQ News Director

Debra Juarez has been named news director at NBC-owned WMAQ Chicago. She comes from NECN, where she was senior news director for the Boston cable outfit. She will report to Frank Whittaker, station manager and VP of news at WMAQ.

"Debra brings a wealth of news and production experience to NBC 5, which will be a great asset for us as we strive to become even stronger," said Whittaker. "I am delighted she has agreed to return to Chicago for this role."

Juarez's hiring was previously reported in Time Out Chicago, which said Juarez succeeds Chris Pena, who left WMAQ to work at NBC News.

Juarez had worked at NECN since June 2010. Prior to that, she was owner of production company DECA Productions.

Juarez was VP of news at Fox-owned WFLD Chicago from 1993-2005.