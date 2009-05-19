Juan Carlos Zarate Joins CBS News

Juan Carlos Zarate, a senior advisor at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, has joined CBS News as a national security analyst across all platforms.

Zarate was a security advisor in the White House during the Bush Administration and also worked at Treasury tracking terrorist financing. He spearheaded the recovery of over $3 billion in Saddam Hussein’s assets, according to CBS.

Before that he was a prosecutor in Justice's Terrorism and Violent Crimes section, where his cases included the bombing of the USS Cole.