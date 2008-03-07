JT and NBC? Reveille, Timberlake to Produce Pilot

Ben Silverman wants to bring sexy back to NBC, so he is turning to the guy who said he was doing exactly that in the music business.

NBC ordered a pilot script for My Problem with Women, an adaptation of a Peruvian comedy that Reveille and Justin Timberlake are teaming up to produce.

Timberlake will serve as an executive producer for the first time on a scripted television project.

“I am very excited to be collaborating with Reveille to bring this hugely successful format to NBC,” Timberlake said.

The show is about a young bachelor who sees a therapist to try and figure out his romantic problems. It is based on Mi Problema con las Mujeres, which has been sold to 20 countries around the world.

The American version will be produced by Reveille, Frecuencia Latina International and Power. Executive producers include Reveille’s Howard T. Owens and Todd Cohen; Timberlake and manager David Schiff; Power’s Justin Bodle and Chris Philip; and Jaime Carbajal.