Jr. NBA Tournament Games to Air on FloSports, Eleven

The NBA said that FloSports and Eleven Sports have agreed to air U.S. regional games from its Jr. NBA World Championships for boys and girls.

FloSports will live-stream from six courts during U.S. regional competitions, carrying more than 800 games on FloHoops plus FloSports apps on Apple and Roku.

Some of the U.S. regional competition will also be broadcast on the Eleven Sports TV network.

“FloSports and Eleven Sports will tip off an exciting summer of Jr. NBA World Championship coverage in the U.S.,” said Kathy Behrens, NBA president, social responsibility and player programs.

“We are thrilled to bring the on-court competition to our fans, as elite boys and girls teams from across the country showcase the values of the game while competing for the opportunity to represent their region in our global event,” Behrens said.

The winning teams advance to the Jr. NBA World Championship in Orlando August 7-12. Fox and its cable colleagues will air the finals.

"The Jr. NBA World Championship is an ambitious event with global appeal, and we’re excited to provide coverage of the inaugural event,” said Adam Fenn, senior VP, global rights acquisition & strategy at FloSports. “For basketball fans looking for the next generation of stars, there’s no better place to tune in this summer than FloHoops.com.”

Here’s the schedule for the U.S. Regional Competition:

· Central Regional: Lawrence, Kan. June 8-10

· Midwest Regional Westfield, Ind. June 15-17

· South Regional: Frisco, Texas June 15-17

· Mid-Atlantic Regional: King of Prussia, Pa. June 22-24

· Northeast Regional: Ardsley, N.Y. June 29-July 1

· Northwest Regional: Salem, Ore. June 29-July 1



“Coming off our NBA G League deal, we are thrilled to distribute these inaugural games,” said Anthony Bailey, senior VP, managing directors at Eleven Sports U.S.

“With FloSports, this unique collaboration connects all of us, over any device, to an enormous number of young athletes whose stories will inspire the next generation of sports fans. This is the best youth basketball in the world. Eleven Sports’ mission is to serve dedicated fans in innovative and interactive ways. Our collaboration with FloSports and the NBA is instrumental to our mission and brings us one step closer to our vision,” he said.

The Jr. NBA presented by Under Armour is the league's youth basketball participation program. It is designed to provide a fun environment for kids to learn the fundamentals and values of the game. The Jr. NBA is focused on helping grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents, and offers a free curriculum covering all levels of the game that includes 48 practice plans and more than 250 instructional videos featuring NBA and WNBA players.