Joyner Strip Gets Top-Market Clears

New syndicated music/variety strip The Tom Joyner Show has secured clearances for its October launch on ABC O&Os in New York City (WABC) and Los Angeles (KABC).

The 60-minute weekly, hosted by the nationally-syndicated radio personality, is now sold in 75% of the country and will air in most markets on Saturday late night or Sunday prime time.

The show also announced its creative team: Ehrich Van Lowe, executive producer; Don Weiner, director and producerl; and Jeffrey Kopp, supervising producer.

Van Lowe is a former writer and co-producer of The Cosby Show; Weiner produced and directed It’s Showtime at the Apollo for 16 years; and Kopp’s credits include supervising producer on CBS’ Tommy Hilfiger unscripted series, The Cut.

The show is produced by REACH Media and distributed by Litton Entertainment.