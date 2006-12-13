Journalists to Speak on Press Freedom

Journalists will take to the lecture circuit to make the case for press freedom.



The Society of Professional Journalists will tap journalists, and media ethics and law experts to come up with a curriculum for a Journalism Education Series.



The goal is to educate the general public about what journalists do, the standards they apply, and the challenges they face.



Press release distributor MarketWire is an initial investor and will distribute media education materials to investor relations and media relations executives, while SPJ speakers deliver the message to community and civic groups.

