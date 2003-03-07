Journalists pledge to keep probing war

With a probable war in Iraq dividing world and U.S. public opinion, a theme

of Thursday night's Radio and Television News Directors Foundation First

Amendment Dinner in Washington, D.C., was summed up by host Lesley Stahl of CBS News:

"This seems an appropriate time for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to

publish and broadcast a wide-open, no-holds-barred debate on the big problems of

the day ... There may be no more important expression of patriotism and our

commitment to the First Amendment," she said, "than to do our best possible work

to educate and inform the American people of all sides of the debate."

"Zeidenberg Award" winner Judy Woodruff echoed that sentiment, saying, "At a

time when much of the press is being criticized for being arrogant and out of

touch, we can't be deterred from the fight for the people's right to know."

Woodruff said that should mean full access to the coming war, including the

ability to file.

First Amendment lawyer and "First Amendment Leadership Award" recipient Floyd

Abrams said it was hard at times like this to strike the correct balance between

civil liberties and national security.

That said, he added, in terms of the First Amendment, it was

"especially important not to compromise in times like these."

Abrams also said it is crucial that the press be "vigilant and serious and

knowledgeable, as it serves as a check on the government."

Woodruff got the biggest laugh of the evening when she had a little fun at

the expense of her Cable News Network bosses and the ongoing changes at her shop.

After thanking CNN newsgathering head Eason Jordan, Newsource sales president

Susan Grant and News Group president Jim Walton for being in attendance, she

added: "I say they are CNN executives, but let me check my

Blackberry."