Journalists in high places

Members of the Radio and Television News Directors Board of Trustees had a busy day before their annual awards dinner at the Ritz Carlton in Washington last week (see page 43).

Board members started the day by meeting with White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, then lunching with House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.).

In the afternoon, they talked with the ranking member of the House Telecommunications Subcommittee, Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and finished up their pre-gala meet-and-greets with FCC Chairman Michael Powell (above).

They then donned their finest and spent the evening wining, dining and watching NBC News correspondent Andrea Mitchell hand out awards.

Trustees include Chair Robert Garcia of CNN Radio; Vice Chair Loren Tobia of WTVH-TV Syracuse, N.Y.; Treasurer Gene Mater of the Freedom Forum, Arlington, Va.; Cissy Baker of Tribune Broadcasting; former FCC Commissioner Patricia Diaz Dennis, now with SBC Communications; NBC Dateline

Anchor Jane Pauley; and ABC News Correspondent Carole Simpson.