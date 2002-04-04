Journalists bristle at Israeli moves

Journalism organizations are protesting to the Israeli government over

impediments to journalists covering hostilities between Israelis and

Palestinians on the West Bank and threats to their safety.

In the past few days, reports have surfaced of an NBC crew fired on by

Israeli soldiers, a CBS crew expelled from Ramallah and other news organizations

-- including Cable News Network, Reuters and NBC -- being told to curtail

operations.

On Tuesday, Israel revoked the credentials of two Abu Dhabi journalists and

threatened legal action against CNN for allegedly ignoring military orders in

broadcasting from Ramallah.

CBS News president Andrew Heyward met with Israeli Consul General Alon Pinkas

to voice concern over recent events affecting CBS and other journalists, while

other journalism organizations voiced concerns in writing.

CBS News said its meeting went well and Pinkas would convey the network's

concerns to Israeli leaders.

In letters to Israeli diplomats in Washington, D.C., and to the Israeli

delegation to the United Nations, Radio-Television News Directors Association

president Barbara Cochran asked that the Israeli government preserve the right

of journalists to cover the events 'without obstruction, threats or

endangerment.'

And the Committee to Protect Journalists, the International Federation of

Journalists and the Foreign Press Association have all written Israeli Prime

Minister Ariel Sharon protesting the military's attempts to block reporters from

working in Bethlehem, Ramallah and Qalqiliya during the Israeli crackdown on

West Bank militants.