Journalism

Appointments at CNN: Bruce Perlmutter,

executive producer, NewsStand, CNN, New York, becomes executive producer, The Point, Greta Van Susteren, CNN; Gail O'Neill,

film and entertainment contributor, The Early Show, CBS, New York, joins CNN, Atlanta, as correspondent, CNN Travel Now.

Forrest Carr,

news director, KGUN(TV) Tucson, Ariz., becomes WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla., news director.

Staci Feger-Childers,

news director, WKBW-TV Buffalo, N.Y., joins WMAR-TV Baltimore as news director.

Holly Green,

senior producer, Centerseat, New York, joins ABC News, New York, as editorial producer, newsmagazines.

Nicole Livas,

co-anchor/ reporter, WJAR(TV) Providence, R.I., joins WVBT(TV) Virgina Beach, Va., as co-anchor.

Frank Mallicoat,

sports director/sports anchor, WLIV-TV Cambridge, Mass., adds temporary co-anchor to his duties.

Steve Villanueva,

weekend meteorologist, KCOY-TV Santa Maria, Calif., joins KCPQ(TV) Tacoma, Wash., as weekend meteorologist.

Mark Ockerbloom,

weekend sports anchor, KOCO-TV , Oklahoma City, joins New England Cable News, Boston, as primary sports anchor.