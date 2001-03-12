Journalism
Appointments at CNN: Bruce Perlmutter,
executive producer, NewsStand, CNN, New York, becomes executive producer, The Point, Greta Van Susteren, CNN; Gail O'Neill,
film and entertainment contributor, The Early Show, CBS, New York, joins CNN, Atlanta, as correspondent, CNN Travel Now.
Forrest Carr,
news director, KGUN(TV) Tucson, Ariz., becomes WFLA-TV Tampa, Fla., news director.
Staci Feger-Childers,
news director, WKBW-TV Buffalo, N.Y., joins WMAR-TV Baltimore as news director.
Holly Green,
senior producer, Centerseat, New York, joins ABC News, New York, as editorial producer, newsmagazines.
Nicole Livas,
co-anchor/ reporter, WJAR(TV) Providence, R.I., joins WVBT(TV) Virgina Beach, Va., as co-anchor.
Frank Mallicoat,
sports director/sports anchor, WLIV-TV Cambridge, Mass., adds temporary co-anchor to his duties.
Steve Villanueva,
weekend meteorologist, KCOY-TV Santa Maria, Calif., joins KCPQ(TV) Tacoma, Wash., as weekend meteorologist.
Mark Ockerbloom,
weekend sports anchor, KOCO-TV , Oklahoma City, joins New England Cable News, Boston, as primary sports anchor.
