Journalism

Appointments at KTMJ-TV Topeka, Kan.: Gary Sotir,

VP/GM, WIBW-TV Topeka, named president and GM, Montgomery Broadcasting and KTMJ-TV, respectively; Bart Waters,

general sales manager, WIBW-TV, joins as general sales manager; Dave Waters,

operations manager, WIBW-TV, joins as operations manager; Suzann Shields,

account executive, WIBW-TV, joins as account executive; Jennie Manzanares,

account executive, WIBW-TV, joins as account executive; Kelli Huddleston,

director, creative services, WIBW-TV, joins in the same capacity.

Christopher Roach,

producer, The Ten O'Clock News, WLVI-TV, Cambridge, Mass., promoted to executive producer, Boston's WB in the Morning.