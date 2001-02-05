Journalism
Appointments at KTMJ-TV Topeka, Kan.: Gary Sotir,
VP/GM, WIBW-TV Topeka, named president and GM, Montgomery Broadcasting and KTMJ-TV, respectively; Bart Waters,
general sales manager, WIBW-TV, joins as general sales manager; Dave Waters,
operations manager, WIBW-TV, joins as operations manager; Suzann Shields,
account executive, WIBW-TV, joins as account executive; Jennie Manzanares,
account executive, WIBW-TV, joins as account executive; Kelli Huddleston,
director, creative services, WIBW-TV, joins in the same capacity.
Christopher Roach,
producer, The Ten O'Clock News, WLVI-TV, Cambridge, Mass., promoted to executive producer, Boston's WB in the Morning.
