Journalism

Appointments at KYW-TV Philadelphia: Rich Edwards, assignment manager for franchises and planning, named managing editor; Barbara Grant, director of communications, mayor's office, Philadelphia, joins as executive producer, special projects.

Laura Gregory, per diem business reporter, KRWB(AM) Los Angeles, named MarketWatch.com business reporter, there.

Howard Liberman, reporter, WINS(AM) New York, joins Bloomberg Radio, there, as afternoon assignment editor and reporter.