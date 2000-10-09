Journalism

Jay Mohr,comedian and actor, joinsNFL This Morning Breakfast Bunch,FOX Sports Net, Los Angeles, as contributor.Kysa Daniels,prime time anchor and reporter, KSLA-TV Shreveport, La., joinsCNN Headline News,Atlanta, as overnight anchor.

Mike Huckman,reporter, WXYZ-TV Detroit, joins CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., as reporter.

Rick Miekle,anchor/ reporter, KOCE-TV Huntington Beach, Calif., joins KTVL-TV Medford, Ore., as primary co-anchor.

Appointments at Maine Public Radio, Lewiston, Maine:Keith Shortall,deputy news director, named news director;Mal Leary,state government reporter, named managing editor of news.

Norma Morato,senior producer, WCBS-TV New York, joins WXTV(TV) Paterson, N.J., as executive producer,Noticias 41.Monique Harris,senior producer, Chicago Land Television, Chicago, joins WMAQ-TV Chicago as producer, weekday 6:00 a.m. news.

Appointments at CNBC:Carrie Lee,reporter,The Wall Street Journal Online,New York, joins as general assignment reporter, Fort Lee, N.J.;Leslie LaRoche,correspondent and anchor, Reuters Television, New York, joins as reporter, London.

Jonathan Freed,weekend anchor and reporter, WXIX-TV Cincinnati, joins Hearst-Argyle Television, Washington, as Washington correspondent.

Ian Rubin,

news director, WRNN-TV New York, joins WKEF(TV) and WRGT(TV) Dayton, Ohio, as news director.

Teresa Mallea,

managing editor, Central Florida News 13, Orlando, Fla., named assistant news director.