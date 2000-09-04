Journalism
Appointments at CNN Newsource, Atlanta: Beth Cunningham, producer, WKRG-TV Mobile, Ala.; joins as producer; Eric Thaiss, writer, named overnight producer; Michelle Gardner, videotape editor, WAGA(TV) Atlanta, joins as regional coordinator.
Appointments at WXTV(TV) Paterson, N.J. (New York area): Steve Malavé, assistant news director, named news director; Diana Diaz, producer, named director, communications.
