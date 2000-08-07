JOURNALISM
Appointments at Internet Broadcasting Systems Inc.: Therese S. Duke, affiliate consultant, CBS News, New York, joins as Eastern region managing editor, there; Irving M. Kass, VP, KNSD-TV San Diego, joins as Western region managing editor, there.
Coleen Marren, news director, WISN-TV Milwaukee, joins WCVB-TV Boston in the same capacity.
Barbara Pinto, shoreline bureau chief, WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn., stationed in New Haven, joins CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., as reporter for The Wall Street Journal Report.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.