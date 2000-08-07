JOURNALISM

Appointments at Internet Broadcasting Systems Inc.: Therese S. Duke, affiliate consultant, CBS News, New York, joins as Eastern region managing editor, there; Irving M. Kass, VP, KNSD-TV San Diego, joins as Western region managing editor, there.

Coleen Marren, news director, WISN-TV Milwaukee, joins WCVB-TV Boston in the same capacity.

Barbara Pinto, shoreline bureau chief, WFSB(TV) Hartford, Conn., stationed in New Haven, joins CNBC, Fort Lee, N.J., as reporter for The Wall Street Journal Report.