JOURNALISM
Mickey York, sports director, WEYI-TV Saginaw, Mich., joins FOX Sports Detroit as reporter/anchor.
Jeff Smith, sports director, KACB-TV San Angelo, Texas, joins KSPR(TV) Springfield, Mo., as weekend sports anchor.
Mike LaPoint, weekend meteorologist, KOCO-TV Oklahoma City, joins KSTP-TV St. Paul (Minneapolis area), Minn., as meteorologist.
Erik Oginski, news production assistant, WHDH-TV Boston, named cyber-journalist.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.