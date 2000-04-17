JOURNALISM
Danielle Whelton, White House producer, CNN, Washington, named executive producer.
Walter Perez, weekend anchor and reporter, WPLG(TV) Miami, joins WNBC(TV) New York, as general assignment reporter.
Rick Jaffe, executive sports editor, Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles, named executive producer, Foxsports.com, New York.
Jody Davis, anchor and managing editor, KHQA-TV Hannibal, Mo., joins All News Channel, St. Paul, Minn.
Barbara Harrison, anchor, WRC-TV Washington, awarded Esther Van Wagoner Tufty Award by American Women in Radio & Television Inc., there.
Steve Alexander, anchor, KAVU-TV Victoria, Texas, joins WKRG-TV Mobile, Ala., as anchor.
