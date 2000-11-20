Journalism



Steve Katz,

New York/ Northeast bureau chief, FOX News Channel, joins

America's Most Wanted,

Washington, as supervising producer.

Elyse Zaccaro,

director of series & specials, VH1, New York, named executive producer of that division. Appointments at MSNBC.com, Redmond, Wash.:

Colin M. Hurlock,

business editor, West Coast, named executive producer, MSNBC Business;

Mark Stevenson,

acting executive producer, named managing editor, business.



Erin O'Neill,

general assignment reporter and segment producer, WTXF-TV Philadelphia, joins WDAF-TV Kansas City, Mo., as full-time nightside reporter.