Journal wants to go public
Journal Broadcasting has made a preliminary filing with the Securities and
Exchange Commission outlining its plan to take the company public.
It wants to use the money from an initial public offering for acquisitions.
Citing the SEC "quiet period," a company spokesman said he could not
characterize those acquisitions or comment on whether they might include
newspaper/TV combinations.
Journal already owns one grandfathered combo in Milwaukee (WTMJ-TV and
WPXE-TV and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel), and the Federal Communications
Commission is generally believed to be preparing to lift the ban on such combos
in the top-100 markets.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.