Journal wants to go public

Journal Broadcasting has made a preliminary filing with the Securities and

Exchange Commission outlining its plan to take the company public.

It wants to use the money from an initial public offering for acquisitions.

Citing the SEC "quiet period," a company spokesman said he could not

characterize those acquisitions or comment on whether they might include

newspaper/TV combinations.

Journal already owns one grandfathered combo in Milwaukee (WTMJ-TV and

WPXE-TV and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel), and the Federal Communications

Commission is generally believed to be preparing to lift the ban on such combos

in the top-100 markets.