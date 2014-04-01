Journal VP Thomas Heads to Magid

Jim Thomas, VP of marketing and programming at Journal Broadcast Group, is shifting to Frank N. Magid Associates, where he’ll be VP of marketing. He starts April 21 and will be based in Minneapolis.

Thomas is the former WTMJ Milwaukee VP of marketing and station manager.

“Jim’s broad mix of visionary thought leadership and operations management will be an invaluable complement to our local media practice,” said Magid in a memo.

Thomas is credited with creating Journal’s The Morning Blend morning show.