Journal TV Revenue Up 40%

Journal Communications reported third-quarter television

revenue of $38.9 million, up nearly 40% over the same quarter a year ago. Core

revenue, minus political and Olympic advertising, was up 6.1%. Core local

revenue was down 3% while national ads grew 18.2%, thanks to automotive and

media advertising.

Broadcasting revenue, which includes radio, increased 25.3%

to $58.8 million in the quarter. Core broadcast revenue increased 5.5%.

For the third quarter, revenue from Journal radio stations

increased 4.4% to $19.9 million.

Overall Journal revenue in the third quarter was $97.8

million, up 11.4% over the same quarter last year.

"Journal Communications had a strong third quarter with

consolidated revenue up more than 11% driven largely by political and issue

advertising in our television business," said Steven J. Smith, chairman

and CEO.

Smith is bullish on Journal's $215 acquisition of WTVF

Nashville in September, which awaits regulatory approval.

"This quarter we clearly advanced our strategy of

adding broadcast assets to the business as we completed the agreement to

purchase NewsChannel 5 - WTVF, an exceptional television station in Nashville

and one of the top CBS affiliates in the country," he said. "We also

simplified our capital structure by repurchasing all of the outstanding class C

shares."

Publishing revenue was $39.2 million, down 4.1% in the quarter.

Journal forecasted total broadcast revenue to increase in

excess of 25% in the fourth quarter, driven by political advertising.