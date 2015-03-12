Journal TV Revenue Up 33%

Journal Communications reported fourth quarter revenue of $122 million, up 13.6% over the same quarter in the previous year. Television revenue of $60 million was up nearly 33%, while radio was up 7.7% to $22.1 million. Journal's publishing revenue was down 4%.

Journal changed its fiscal year to a calendar year effective in the fourth quarter of 2014, adding three days to the most recent fourth quarter. Excluding the change in the fiscal year, television revenue increased 29.9%.

While local and national TV revenue were flat, retransmission revenue, up 65.2%, and political revenue paced Journal to a "solid" quarter, said Steven Smith, chairman and CEO.

"Results were driven by political and issue advertising, gains in retransmission revenue and local revenue growth in radio," he said. "Consolidated revenue of $122 million was up 13.6% compared to 2013, though up 11.1% excluding the change in our fiscal year in 2014."

Journal's overall 2014 revenue was $428.4 million, up 7.8% over the previous year.

The company is working on a merger with Scripps that will separate print and broadcast outfits into separate companies. Shareholders in both Scripps and Journal have signed off on the pact.