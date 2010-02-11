Journal Station Revenue Down 15% in Q4

Journal Communications reported television station revenue

of $28.3 million in the fourth quarter, a 15.2% drop from the same quarter a

year before. Political advertising was $1.4 million, down from the $6.1 million

in the fourth quarter of 2008.

Journal's overall broadcasting division, which includes

radio, reported revenue of $46.1 million in the quarter, a 13.3% decrease from

the same quarter a year previous. Overall broadcast revenue was down 18.3% for

the full 2008, while TV station revenue was down 19.3% for the full year.

The company cut television operating expenses 17.4% in the

fourth quarter and vowed to "remain diligent on cost controls."

Journal Chairman/CEO Steven J. Smith said the Olympics and

increased political activity will help Journal in 2010. "In a year where

revenue has been challenged, we closed 2009 with our strongest quarter. We

showed sequential improvements in revenue comparisons throughout the quarter,

including an improving automotive category," said Smith. "This

revenue performance, together with significant, and in many cases permanent

reductions in our cost structure, resulted in increased operating margins and

net earnings for the quarter.

"As we move into the first quarter of 2010, we expect

revenue comparisons to continue to improve, helped by Olympic and political

advertising," he continued. "We will remain diligent on cost controls and will continue

to execute our local market business strategy in order to position Journal for

a return to top line growth."

Journal's overall revenue grab was $112.2 million in the

fourth quarter, down 16.4% from the same quarter a year before.

The Milwaukee-based company owns 13 TV stations, 33 radio

stations and print products such as the Milwaukee

Journal Sentinel.