Journal Sets Political Speech Benchmarks





The Journal Broadcast Group has committed to airing candidate-centered political coverage daily during the 30 days running up to the November 7 election, the first time it has set a benchmark for coverage.



The Group said Thursday that it would air a minimum of five minutes of coverage in its afternoon and late news.



The coverage will consist of interviews, profiles, and viewer questions relating to federal, state and local elections.



It will also air debates "where appropriate"--a Wisconsin gubernatorial debate is already planned--as well as get-out-the-vote public service announcements.



Journal Broadcast Group VP Jim Thomas says that many Journal stations will do more than that, and Journal has always provided extensive election coverage. But, "with lots of folks stepping out and saying it," he said, "it was time to be counted as one of the groups committing [to the coverage minimums].



Journal owns nine TV stations and operates another two. Its news/talk-formatted radio stations are also participating.

