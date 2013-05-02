Journal Same-Station Revenue Up 8%

Buoyed by its acquisition of WTVF Nashville, Journal

Communications TV station revenue was $42.3 million in the first quarter, up

43.4% over the same quarter a year ago, and 7.6% on a same-station basis.





Political revenue was $0.4 million in the quarter, down from

$1.2 million in the same quarter last year. Local television advertising

revenue, excluding political, increased 36.7% -- or 3.2% on a same-station

basis, primarily due to an increase in automotive advertising. National

advertising revenue increased 50.1%, or 9.5% on a same-station basis, primarily

due to increases in media and restaurant advertising.





Operating earnings from Journal's television stations were

$7.1 million, an increase of 84.3%. Television operating expenses increased

37.2%, or 10.4% on a same-station basis, excluding acquisition costs, primarily

due to increases in network fees and employee-related costs.





Retransmission revenue increased 145.1% to $5.4 million.





Journal acquired WTVF from Landmark for $215 million late in

2012.





Milwaukee-based Journal's overall broadcast revenue, which

includes radio, was up 31.1% at $58.2 million-and 6% on a same-station basis.





"We are very pleased to report that Journal

Communications experienced revenue growth in the first quarter at both our

television and radio stations and improving trends at the Journal Sentinel

daily newspaper," said Steven J. Smith, chairman and CEO of Journal

Communications. "Television revenue increased over 43%, driven by a solid

quarter at the newly acquired NewsChannel 5 in Nashville. On a same-station

basis, television revenue increased almost 8%, driven, in part, by increased

retransmission revenue."





Journal's overall revenue was $94.7 million in the quarter,

up 15.1%.





Revenue from radio stations increased 6.7% to

$15.9 million, or 2.8% on a same-station basis. Publishing revenue decreased

3.8% to $36.6 million.