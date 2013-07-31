Journal Same-Station Revenue Up 7%

Journal Broadcast Group reported second-quarter revenue from

television stations of $43 million -- 22.5% ahead of the same quarter last

year, and 6.9% up on a same-station basis, excluding the acquisition of WTVF

Nashville last year, as well as political spending.





Overall company revenue was $101.2 million, up 6.0% for the

quarter.





"Journal Communications had a solid second quarter,

driven by revenue gains in our broadcast group, as well as improving

advertising revenue trends in publishing," said Steven J. Smith, chairman

and CEO of Journal Communications. "Operating earnings decreased 2.6% as

lower political revenue offset operating earnings increases in broadcast,

driven by NewsChannel 5 in Nashville, as well as higher earnings at our daily

newspaper.





"Within the Broadcast group, we continue to see core

revenue growth," he added. "On a same-station basis and excluding

political advertising, revenue was up 6%, with television up 7% and radio up

5%."





Second quarter revenue from Journal's radio stations increased

2.3% to $19.9 million. Overall broadcasting revenue was $62.9 million -- a gain

of 15.3% in the quarter. Publishing was down 6.5%.





The television segment's local advertising revenue,

excluding political, increased 43.2%, or 6.8% on a same-station basis, in the

quarter, while national ad revenue, excluding political, increased 31%, and

declined 1% on a same-station basis.





Journal expects third quarter broadcast revenue,

on a same-station basis excluding political, Olympic-related revenue and

retransmission revenue, to be up in the mid-single digits. This outlook, the

company notes, excludes "any potential negative impact" of the Time

Warner Cable negotiations. Journal stations in Milwaukee, Omaha and Green Bay

are off the air for TWC subscribers.