Journal President Kiel Retires

Journal Communications President/Journal Broadcast Group CEO Doug Kiel will retire December 27 to start his own company. "I've really enjoyed my time at Journal and have always felt it was a real privilege to lead the Journal Broadcast Group," said Kiel, who stressed that his next venture will be located outside Journal's homebase of Milwaukee. "I'll especially miss the great people I've worked with and wish them all the best in the future."

Journal Communications Chairman/CEO Steven J. Smith will run the station group for the foreseeable future after Kiel steps down. "Doug has had a terrific career at our company including radio and television station management as well as corporate duties working with other Journal Communications companies," said Smith. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Doug for his dedication to Journal Communications, for sharing his expertise and talent in both radio and television, and for his years of being a wonderful professional colleague and friend."

Kiel joined Journal Communications in 1987 as Vice President and General Manager of WKTI-FM and also managed WTMJ Milwaukee. He took over the Broadcast Group in 1992 and became president of Journal Communications in 1998. During his tenure, Journal Broadcast Group experienced significant growth, including the purchase of the Great Empire Broadcasting Radio Group, Desert Empire Television and three Emmis Communications television stations.

Kiel serves on the board of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, the Affiliate Board of the NBC Broadcasting Network, the Bradley Center Sports and Entertainment Corporation board of directors, the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) board of directors, and the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB) board of directors.