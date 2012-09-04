Journal Communications to Acquire Landmark's WTVF NewsChannel 5

Journal Broadcast Group, a subsidiary of Journal Communications,

has agreed to purchase WTVF NewsChannel 5 Network from Landmark Media

Enterprises for $215 million.

NewsChannel 5 Network, a CBS affiliate, comprises NewsChannel

5 (WTVF), NewsChannel 5+, a This TV affiliate (D3) and NewsChannel5.com. WTVF is a big leader in DMA No. 29.

Landmark had a deal in place to sell WTVF to Bonten Media Group four years ago, but that deal fell apart amidst the recession.

"We are especially pleased to reach an agreement to purchase

NewsChannel 5 in Nashville," said Steven J. Smith, chairman and CEO, Journal

Communications. "This station will be a cornerstone asset within Journal

Communications. WTVF TV is an exceptional local news station with an extraordinary

staff that demonstrates its commitment to Nashville every single day. We are

delighted to welcome NewsChannel 5's outstanding team to Journal."