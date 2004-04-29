Journal Buys in Green Bay

Journal Broadcast Group has bought -- subject to Federal Communications Commission approval, of course -- NBC affiliate WGBA Green Bay/Appleton, Wis., from Airies Telecommunication Corp.

Now, in the old days, buying a station was buying a station, but in today's world of entangling alliances, there is more to the story.

The purchase price was $43,250,000, but that also includes an existing local marketing agreement (LMA) for UPN affiliate WACY there, as well as an agreement for Journal to buy WACY from ACE TV Inc. if the FCC loosens its duopoly rules, which currently prevent such a sale.

In addition, while the WGBA deal is pending, Journal will program the station through an interim LMA with Airies.

Journal, headquartered in Milwaukee, already owns three stations in the state, NBC affiliate WTMJ Milwaukee and WTMJ(AM) and WKTI-FM there. "We are eager to begin leveraging the mutual benefits that will accrue from the partnerships that will certainly develop among our Journal Communications businesses throughout Wisconsin," the company said..

