Journal Broadcast Stations Go Dark on TWC Systems in Retrans Dispute
Failing to reach a new retransmission-consent accord, six
Journal Broadcast Group stations went dark on Time Warner Cable systems serving
four markets early Thursday morning.
Journal Broadcast stations in Milwaukee and Green Bay, Wisc.,
and Omaha, Neb., were disconnected at midnight (CT) on July 25, according to
the cable operator. Stations serving Palm Springs, Calif., were also slated to
go black at midnight in the Pacific time zone.
The blackout came as Time Warner Cable and CBS Corp. reached
a second extension covering 13 of the broadcaster's-owned stations in eight
markets served by the MSO, as well as cable services Showtime, CBS Sports
Network and Smithsonian Channel that are part of its portfolio.
