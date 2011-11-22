Journal Broadcast Re-Ups With ABC in Four Markets

Journal Broadcast Group has re-upped with ABC in four markets.

According to the group owner, stations in Boise, Las Vegas, Tucson and Twin Falls (Idaho) have signed new long-term affiliation renewals with the network.

Three of those stations -- KIVI-TV Boise, KTNV-TV Las Vegas and KGUN-TV Tucson -- back in September signed affiliation deals with ABC-owned Live Well Network for digital multicast carriage. The other station is low-power KSAW Twin Falls.

Journal stations have ABC affiliations that date back to 1979.