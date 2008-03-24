Journal Broadcast Group to Multicast Mexicanal

Journal Broadcast Group is partnering with Mexicanal to offer the network’s Mexican news, sports and entertainment programming on Journal stations’ digital channels.

The content will debut as early as the third quarter on Journal outlets in Las Vegas; Palm Springs, Calif.; Tucson, Ariz.; and Boise, Idaho. The deal increases Mexicanal’s reach by approximately 1.2 million.

“This network allows us to serve the Hispanic viewers in our markets with high-quality programming and opens up an entirely new business opportunity for our advertisers and our stations,” Journal chairman and CEO Doug Kiel said

Mexicanal has been around for two years. President Luis Torres-Bohl stressed its reach in the U.S.-based Mexican community. "In many cases, thousands of Mexicans living in these communities have not had an opportunity to see programming from their native regions until now," he said.

Journal owns 11 TV stations.