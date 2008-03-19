Journal Broadcast Group to Buy KWBA Tucson, Ariz.

Journal Broadcast Group agreed to buy The CW outlet KWBA Tucson, Ariz., from Tucson Communications and Cascade Broadcasting Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Journal will pair KWBA with its Tucson ABC outlet, KGUN.

"The acquisition of KWBA is directly on strategy for Journal as we seek to build out cross-platform businesses in growth markets such as Tucson," CEO Doug Kiel said. "With two television stations and four radio stations in this market, we can increase our hyperlocal presence in Tucson -- particularly our local-news focus -- and even better serve our viewers in the Tucson area."

KWBA brought in just shy of $5 million in 2006, according to BIA Financial Networks.