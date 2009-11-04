Journal Broadcast CFO to Retire

Journal Broadcast Group Senior VP/CFO Ron Kurtis has announced his retirement, effective Dec. 27. That will wrap up a 36-year career with Journal.

"Ron has been an integral member of our leadership team and I have truly valued his knowledge of the industry and financial guidance as we have grown our broadcast group," said Vice Chairman/CEO Doug Kiel. "He leaves our company with our thanks and appreciation for a job well done and our hope that he will enjoy his retirement."

Kiel will also retire Dec. 27, as he plans to launch his own company.

Kurtis called it a privilege to work with Journal Broadcast across three and a half decades. "I am proud to have helped our company grow from a Milwaukee-centric organization to a broadcast group with more than forty stations across the country," he said. "We've focused on creating a strong team and worked to make each market more successful for the future."