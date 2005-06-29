Jossen Upped At ABC-Disney

Television veteran Barry Jossen, who has restructured production and played an integral role in Touchstone Television’s resurgence this past season, has been named executive vice president of production for the ABC-Disney TV production unit.

Touchstone Television President Mark Pedowitz, who is seeking to make the studio a more significant force in comedies now that it has established itself as a major presence in drama, said Jossen’s “creative instinct and innovative approach to production management” have helped Touchstone attract “sought-after talent.”

Marc Cherry and Tom Spezialy, executive producers of Desperate Housewives, said Jossen has made Touchstone “a true filmmaker’s studio,” and attributed “a great deal of Desperate Housewives’ success” to Jossen and the studio’s willingness to take risks with the production team.”

Having joined Touchstone in July 2002 as senior vice president, production, he has overseen a massive increase in production at the studio this past season.

In 2004-05, Jossen’s department managed production of more than 421 hours of programming, including the season’s top-three-rated new series, Desperate Housewives, Lost and Grey’s Anatomy.

Next season, he will oversee an expanded production slate of 11 dramas and seven comedies on ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as continued production on Jimmy Kimmel Live and myriad projects throughout the year.

He has been heavily involved in the studio’s expansion into basic cable production as well, having supervised ESPN’s Playmakers in 2004 and Tilt this year, as well as several pilots and series in pre-production for ABC Family and Lifetime.

Jossen also spearheaded ABC and Touchstone’s diversity program-inspired Micro-Mini Series on the network. The program, designed to give minorities in the entertainment community practical experience in creating and producing broadcast TV projects, resulted in three-act short films on ABC this past season.

Jossen has a long list of credits, including serving as executive produced CBS’ Grapevine and co-executive producer of HBO’s Sex and the City.

