Jossen Named Executive VP, A+E Studios

Newly formed A+E Studios has named Barry Jossen its new executive VP, parent company A+E Networks announced Wednesday. Jossen will oversee scripted programming operations for the studio and will be based in Los Angeles. He will report to A+E Networks’ Bob DeBitetto, president of brand strategy, business development and A+E Studios.

Jossen most recently was head of ABC Studios, where he was executive VP until July 2013. Prior stints include Imagine Television, DreamWorks Television, and Lucasfilm Limited.

A+E Studios was formed in June, 2013, as part of an executive reorganization at A+E Networks and was charged with creating content across all networks and platforms.