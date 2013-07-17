Patrick Moran Replacing Barry Jossen as Head of ABC Studios
ABC has promoted three of its key programming executives to
the position of executive VP, the network announced Wednesday.
Patrick Moran, who had been senior VP of development at ABC
Studios, will become executive VP of the studio. During his tenure, he helped
recruit Josh Schwartz and Stepahnie Savage's shingle Fake Empire and oversaw
development deals with Shonda Rhimes, Anthony Zuiker and others. He replaces
Barry Jossen, who has signed a production deal with ABC Studios.
"We thank Barry for the amazing work he's done in helping
build the strength of the studio and look forward to working with him as an
Academy Award winning producer on our lot," said ABC Entertainment Group
chairman Paul Lee.
Channing Dungey, who was senior VP of drama development at
the network, will add movies and miniseries to her purview with the promotion. Quinn
Taylor, who used to oversee those longform projects, recently took a similarrole at NBC.
Dungey joined ABC Studios in 2009 and developed hits like Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.
And Samie Falvey, who was most recently senior VP of comedy
development, will now have oversight of international scripted development, to
maximize ABC's access to global talent and intellectual property. Falvey joined
ABC in 2006 and helped launched the network's Wednesday comedy block of The Middle and Modern Family.
"Samie, Patrick and Channing are talented, risk-taking
storytellers, as well as trusted executives, with strong relationships
throughout the creative community," Lee said. "Their innate understanding of
how to nurture franchises while developing new hits will provide the foundation
for our continued success. Additionally, these moves further empower our creative
leadership and ensure the vibrancy of the network and studio in the future."
