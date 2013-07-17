Patrick Moran Replacing Barry Jossen as Head of ABC Studios

ABC has promoted three of its key programming executives to

the position of executive VP, the network announced Wednesday.

Patrick Moran, who had been senior VP of development at ABC

Studios, will become executive VP of the studio. During his tenure, he helped

recruit Josh Schwartz and Stepahnie Savage's shingle Fake Empire and oversaw

development deals with Shonda Rhimes, Anthony Zuiker and others. He replaces

Barry Jossen, who has signed a production deal with ABC Studios.

"We thank Barry for the amazing work he's done in helping

build the strength of the studio and look forward to working with him as an

Academy Award winning producer on our lot," said ABC Entertainment Group

chairman Paul Lee.

Channing Dungey, who was senior VP of drama development at

the network, will add movies and miniseries to her purview with the promotion. Quinn

Taylor, who used to oversee those longform projects, recently took a similarrole at NBC.

Dungey joined ABC Studios in 2009 and developed hits like Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

And Samie Falvey, who was most recently senior VP of comedy

development, will now have oversight of international scripted development, to

maximize ABC's access to global talent and intellectual property. Falvey joined

ABC in 2006 and helped launched the network's Wednesday comedy block of The Middle and Modern Family.

"Samie, Patrick and Channing are talented, risk-taking

storytellers, as well as trusted executives, with strong relationships

throughout the creative community," Lee said. "Their innate understanding of

how to nurture franchises while developing new hits will provide the foundation

for our continued success. Additionally, these moves further empower our creative

leadership and ensure the vibrancy of the network and studio in the future."