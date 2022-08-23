Josh Sapan Joins Executives In Residence Program at Columbia Business School

Former AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan has joined the executives in residence program at the Columbia Business School

Sapan, now executive vice chairman at the programming company, will be among the 28 C-level executives mentoring the school’s MBA students.

The Columbia program is led by Director Al Drewes, a former senior VP and CFO of Pepsi. The senior executives come from a wide variety of industries—from technology to healthcare to real estate–and give of their time to advise students and help them thrive.

Sapan was president and CEO of AMC Networks for 26 years, transforming it from Rainbow Media, a programming subsidiary of Cablevision Systems, into a public company responsible for award-winning shows including Mad Men, Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul.

In addition to its cable networks, AMC Networks also now owns a stable of growing streaming services. ■